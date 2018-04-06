Shutdown continues in Kashmir, new restrictions imposed in Srinagar to prevent separatists' protests

Srinagar: Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of Srinagar city and other places in the Kashmir on Friday to prevent protests called by separatists.

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik, has called for peaceful protests after Friday's congregational prayers. Geelani and Mirwaiz continue to remain under house arrest while Malik has been lodged at the Srinagar Central Jail.

The restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar's old city areas while sufficient security deployments were made in other sensitive areas, the police said.

After widespread protests by students on Thursday, authorities had ordered closure of all schools, colleges and universities in the Valley on Friday. Exams scheduled for the day have been postponed by the Kashmir University.

Train services between the valley's Baramulla town and Jammu region's Bannihal town have also been suspended.