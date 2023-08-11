Shut since 31 July due to communal clashes, schools reopen in Haryana's Nuh

After remaining shut since 31 July when communal violence erupted in Haryana’s Nuh, schools and other educational institutions reopened in the district on Friday.

Principal of Model Sanskriti Senior Sec. School Ravinder Jain said that reopening of the schools is a good move by the administration.

“Some students of the primary section have come. However, the higher grade students are not coming. Students who are participating in the 15 August programme have also come. This is a good move by the administration…,” said Jain.

“In view of the normal situation in the area, it has been decided to open all educational institutions from 11 August . Similarly, bus services of Haryana State Transport are also being fully restored from August 11,” said Nuh District Magistrate Dhirender Khadgata in an order issued on Thursday.

“Curfew will be relaxed on Friday. ATMs in the municipal corporation area of Nuh, Tawdu, Punhana, Ferozepur Jhirka and Pingawa and Nagina blocks will remain open during the relaxation period,” it stated.

The authorities have urged Muslim clerics to offer Friday prayers at their homes and encourage people to follow suit.

In adjoining Gurugram district, Jamiat Ulama president Mufti Saleem Qasmi also appealed to people to not offer the Friday namaz at any open place and asked them to pray in mosques or at their homes.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Muslim-dominated Nuh when a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession or the Braj Mandal Yatra was attacked by mobs on 31 July.

Gurugram also witnessed stray incidents of violence.

Appealing for peace, Jamiat Ulama president Qasmi on Thursday said, “I hope that this Friday, like last week, people will desist from offering namaz in open spaces. They are welcome to say their prayers in mosques which are open.”

With inputs from agencies