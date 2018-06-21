associate sponsors

Shujaat Bukhari killing: Yasin Malik detained, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq placed under house arrest to foil planned protest

India Press Trust of India Jun 21, 2018 14:59:00 IST

Srinagar: JKLF chief Yasin Malik was on Thursday detained while moderate Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest to prevent the separatists from leading protests, police said.

Malik was taken into custody from his Maisuma residence on Thursday morning, a police official said. He said Malik has been lodged in police station Kothibagh.

The official said Mirwaiz was placed under house arrest at his Nigeen residence.

Hardline Hurriyat Conference chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani continued to remain under house detention.

The separatists, under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), on Tuesday called for a protest strike for Thursday against the killing of civilians allegedly in security forces firing recently and the killing of veteran journalist Shujaat Bukhari.

Bukhari was shot dead, along with his two personal guards, outside his office in Press Enclave here on 14 June by unknown gunmen.


