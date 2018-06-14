You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Shujaat Bukhari killed: Tributes pour in for Rising Kashmir editor: 'Gentle in demeanour, a bridge between hostile groups'

India FP Staff Jun 14, 2018 23:30:54 IST

Tributes are pouring in for Shujaat Bukhari, Rising Kashmir newspaper editor shot dead at close range Thursday evening by unidentified gunmen in Srinagar. This wasn't the first attack on Bukhari though; he was given police protection after an attack on him in 2000.

Friends and colleagues whose paths crossed with Bukhari's remember him as "anything but polite" and a "formidable reporter". Historian Ramachandra Guha describes Bukhari as "gentle in demeanour, a bridge between hostile groups" hours before Bukhari was confirmed dead.

Across the political aisle too, messages streamed in throughout the night: Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "I’m anguished to hear about the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of @RisingKashmir. He was a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice and peace in Jammu & Kashmir. My condolences to his family. He will be missed."

"This is a shameful act. Media is free in India. The state govt and the central govt are committed for the freedom of press in the country and the state", Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said.

Bukhari was attacked from close range while in his car near the Rising Kashmir newspaper office in the Press Enclave area of Residency Road. “Three motorcycle-borne militants came and fired at Bukhari and his guards", state police chief SP Vaid said.

File picture of Shujaat Bukhari. Picture courtesy, Bukhari's Facebook page

File picture of Shujaat Bukhari. Picture courtesy, Bukhari's Facebook page

One of Bukhari's guards was also killed in the attack and another is critically injured, police said.

No group has claimed the killings but Jammu and Kashmir police told ANI that Shujaat Bukhari's killing was a "terror attack" based on its preliminary investigation.

Hours before he died, Bukhari tweeted a Rising Kashmir report headlined: 'First-ever UN human rights report on Kashmir calls for international inquiry into multiple violations'.

Before taking the helm at Rising Kashmir, Bukhari worked as bureau chief of The Hindu..


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 23:30 PM

Also Watch

Watch: The true stories from Dharavi that inspired Rajinikanth's Kaala
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps



Top Stories




Cricket Scores