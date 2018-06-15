Shujaat Bukhari funeral latest updates: Funeral prayers in absentia will be held for slain journalist Shujaat Bukhari at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers. Bukhari, who was the editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir was shot to death along with two police guards by unknown gunmen at Press Enclave in Srinagar on Thursday evening.
The funeral procession of Bukhari started at 11 am on Friday. Bukhari will be laid to rest in his ancestral village in Kreeri in north Kashmir's Baramulla district today.
The attack came at a time when discussions were being held on the extension of the ongoing ceasefire.
Bukhari and his two PSOs were shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside Rising Kashmir office in Press Enclave near the city centre Lal Chowk in Srinagar shortly before the 'Iftaar' on Thursday evening.
Bukhari is survived by his wife and one son and a daughter.
Bukhari's killing has evoked widespread condemnations in Jammu and Kashmir and from across the country.
Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra has conveyed shock and grief on the gruesome killing of Bukhari. Recalling Bukhari's standing as a veteran journalist, the governor described his murder as a big loss to the media fraternity.
In a message, Vohra has prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss. The governor also called Bukhari's brother and Cabinet Minister Basharat Ahmed Bukhari to convey his heartfelt sympathy.
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has also strongly condemned the killing of the veteran journalist. In a condolence message, the chief minister described the killing of Bukhari as highly barbaric, deplorable and condemnable.
“His killing has only established that violence cannot stand the scrutiny of logic and rationality. The whole state stands in unanimity in condemning this inhuman act of savagery,” Mehbooba said in the statement.
She said the role and contribution rendered by Bukhari in institutionalisation of the media here has become part of the journalistic history of the state.
“One would always see him raising issues of common cause concerning people. He would often fight for the issues of people through his columns and various discussions but alas this voice of people stands silenced today brutally,” Mehbooba said.
The chief minister visited the hospital where Bukhari was taken after the attack and paid her respects to the departed soul. She also conveyed her heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family particularly his parents, wife and two kids.
The separatists have also condemned his killing terming it barbaric and unpardonable.
English newspaper 'Rising Kashmir' published its daily edition on Friday, a day after losing its editor-in-chief Shujaat Bukhari in an assassination which also resulted in the death of his two personal security officers (PSOs).
Rising Kashmir hit the stands this morning with a full-page photograph of its late editor-in-chief against a black background. The page also carried the message that the paper would not be cowed down.
“You left all too sudden but you will always be our leading light with your professional conviction and exemplary courage. We won't be cowed down by the cowards who snatched you from us. We will uphold your principle of telling the truth howsoever unpleasant it may be...Rest in peace!” the paper said.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said publishing the daily despite Bukhari's killing is the most fitting tribute to him as it was what the late journalist would have wanted.
The show must go on. As Shujaat would have wanted it to. This is today’s @RisingKashmir issue. That Shujaat’s colleagues were able to bring out the paper in the face of insurmountable grief is a testament to their professionalism & the most fitting tribute to their late boss. pic.twitter.com/ADP70D4F1q
— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 14, 2018
Bukhari is the fourth journalist to be killed by militants in the nearly three-decade-long violence in Kashmir. In 1991, the editor of 'Alsafa', Mohammed Shaban Vakil, was killed by militants of Hizbul Muahideen.
Former BBC correspondent Yussuf Jameel escaped with injuries when a bomb exploded in his office in 1995, but ANI cameramen Mushtaq Ali lost his life in the incident.
Later, on 31 January, 2003, Parvaz Mohammed Sultan, editor of NAFA, was shot dead by Hizbul Mujahideen at his Press Enclave office.
Updated Date: Jun 15, 2018 13:41 PM
Highlights
US Mission in India condemns Bukhari's killing
In a tweet, US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said that the US Mission in India strongly condemns the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, and security officers Hamid Chaudhary and Mumtaz Awan. "We offer our sincere condolences to their family, friends, and colleagues," he said.
South Asia FCC condemns Shujaat Bukhari's assassination
The Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCC), New Delhi, condemned the brutal and senseless killing of senior Kashmiri journalist Shujat Bukhari in Srinagar. "We demand an immediate probe into this dastardly crime, and appeal to the authorities to find the guilty and punish them," it said in a statement.
Kashmir Press club condemns killing of Shujaat Bukhari
"The Kashmir Press Club (KPC)/Aiwan-e-Sahafat has strongly condemned the gruesome killing of senior journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari."
"The club is pained at the loss of its senior member and considers the killing as an assault on the entire media fraternity in Kashmir. Unfortunately, journalists in Kashmir have been prone to assaults from all sides of the conflict and the brazen attack on Shujaat inside the Press Enclave again brings to fore the risks under which media works in Kashmir. Such attacks on media fraternity are entirely unacceptable and KPC would like to reiterate that such acts would never cow down the resilience of the Kashmir media."
“His loss is a huge set back to the entire press fraternity of the valley. The dastardly act amounts to attack on freedom of speech. Silencing a professional like him is absolutely unfortunate”, KPC Vice President Shuja ul Haq said in a statement issued in Srinagar.
Thursday was not the first time Bukhari faced an assasination bid
In June 2006, when he was leaving his office from the same Press Enclave, three gunmen directed him to board an auto. After they travelled few hundred meters one of the kidnappers received a call. The driver changed the direction and travelled through the busy streets of old Srinagar city, when they demanded of Bukhari to get out. One of the attackers took a pistol out and aimed at him. But it got locked. Bukhari raised hue and cry, some passersby came to help, and freed him from their clutches.
This was third assassination attempt on him. He is survived by two children, both in school, and wife and aged parents. His father was a school teacher who belonged to an influential family of Sayeeds of Kreeri in north Kashmir.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says Bukhari's killing proves terrorists are enemy of humanity and Islam
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in a tweet: "The killing of renowned journalist Shujaat Bukhari Sahab & brave soldier Aurangzeb in the Holy month of Ramadan has once again proved that coward terrorists are the enemy of not only humanity but also the Islam."
CPM's Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami calls Bukhari's killing a cowardly act
Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, CPM leader and MLA from Kulgam told at the funeral of the Rising Kashmir editor that it was a cowardly act aimed at muzzling the voice of press in the state.
“They have not killed a man but an idea, an idea about brining peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He was an institution who wanted to build brides between people of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India, and even Pakistan. His death has created a void that will not be easily fulfilled. How can anyone get anything out of by killings him," he said.
Lashkar-e-Taiba condemns Shujaat Bukhari's killing, calls it a conspiracy
Lashkar-e-Taiba on Friday strongly condemned the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari even as it blamed “Indian” agencies “enmity” towards every individual who is “loyal to the freedom movement.”
Abdullah Ghazanwi, militant organization’s spokesman in a statement issued quoting Mahmood Shah, Chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba, said: “Killing of Shujaat Bukhari is a conspiracy hatched to suppress the voice of indigenous freedom struggle. Indian agencies have enmity towards every individual who is loyal to the freedom movement. The world must pay attention to India’s vicious and ill-fated conspiracies.”
Absentia funeral prayers for Shujaat Bukhari at Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers
Funeral prayers in absentia will be held for slain journalist Shujaat Bukhari at Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers. Bukhari, who was editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir was shot to death along with two police guards by unknown gunmen at Press Enclave in Srinagar on Thursday evening.
Funeral prayers held for Shujaat Bukhari
Several important individuals including top politicians, bureaucrats, officials of police and civil administration joined the funeral prayers of veteran journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari at his ancestral village Kreeri.
Rising Kashmir hits stands with Shujaat pic in black background
Shujaat Bukhari was a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice: Rahul Gandhi
Mehbooba Mufti tears up, says Bukhari's demise is 'very shocking'
"This is very shocking. What else can I say? Only a few days back, he had come to meet me," said an emotional Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
Bukhari was attacked by three bike-borne assailants from close range: Reports
Killing of Shujaat Bukhari is an act of cowardice: Rajnath Singh
Shujaat Bukhari and I were colleagues at The Hindu: Siddharth Varadarajan
Scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid: Mehbooba Mufti
'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari dead: Reports
13:41 (IST)
Protests in Pakistani side of Kashmir against the killing of Shujaat
Shujaat Bukhari started many initiatives for both sides of Kashmir, including a form for reporter from both sides of Kashmir, to exchange ideas and write stories together. He led a delegation of more than 20 journalists from valley to Pakistan few years ago.
Image courtesy: Twitter@ShakilMadiha
13:03 (IST)
US Mission in India condemns Bukhari's killing
In a tweet, US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster said that the US Mission in India strongly condemns the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, and security officers Hamid Chaudhary and Mumtaz Awan. "We offer our sincere condolences to their family, friends, and colleagues," he said.
12:59 (IST)
South Asia FCC condemns Shujaat Bukhari's assassination
The Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia (FCC), New Delhi, condemned the brutal and senseless killing of senior Kashmiri journalist Shujat Bukhari in Srinagar. "We demand an immediate probe into this dastardly crime, and appeal to the authorities to find the guilty and punish them," it said in a statement.
12:53 (IST)
Shujaat Bukhari's writing reflected belief in political solution to Kashmir conflict
A look into the last few writings of the Rising Kashmir, where he worked as the editor-in-chief, gives an idea of his stand over several issues — be it condemning the social sanctioning of youth turning to violence in the Valley, asking the State to re-think on its methods or urging the Kashmiri society to reflect on the growing violence in the Valley. Besides, that in one of the last tweets, Bukhari was actually defending his journalism, makes his last articles important to understand just what that might be that he was eager to defend.
Describing how worrying the societal sanction for violence in Kashmir is becoming the new normal in the Valley, especially for the youth, and the State's response to it, Bukhari wrote, "They (Kashmiri youth) resist government attempts to take on the militants. When the army, the paramilitary forces, and the police cordon an area to search for a militant, it is a civilian who puts up resistance and, in the end, both the militant and the civilian dies... Who is pushing these youth to pay this price and why?
Click here to read more
12:43 (IST)
Kashmir Press club condemns killing of Shujaat Bukhari
"The Kashmir Press Club (KPC)/Aiwan-e-Sahafat has strongly condemned the gruesome killing of senior journalist and editor of Rising Kashmir Shujaat Bukhari."
"The club is pained at the loss of its senior member and considers the killing as an assault on the entire media fraternity in Kashmir. Unfortunately, journalists in Kashmir have been prone to assaults from all sides of the conflict and the brazen attack on Shujaat inside the Press Enclave again brings to fore the risks under which media works in Kashmir. Such attacks on media fraternity are entirely unacceptable and KPC would like to reiterate that such acts would never cow down the resilience of the Kashmir media."
“His loss is a huge set back to the entire press fraternity of the valley. The dastardly act amounts to attack on freedom of speech. Silencing a professional like him is absolutely unfortunate”, KPC Vice President Shuja ul Haq said in a statement issued in Srinagar.
12:25 (IST)
Thursday was not the first time Bukhari faced an assasination bid
In June 2006, when he was leaving his office from the same Press Enclave, three gunmen directed him to board an auto. After they travelled few hundred meters one of the kidnappers received a call. The driver changed the direction and travelled through the busy streets of old Srinagar city, when they demanded of Bukhari to get out. One of the attackers took a pistol out and aimed at him. But it got locked. Bukhari raised hue and cry, some passersby came to help, and freed him from their clutches.
This was third assassination attempt on him. He is survived by two children, both in school, and wife and aged parents. His father was a school teacher who belonged to an influential family of Sayeeds of Kreeri in north Kashmir.
12:20 (IST)
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says Bukhari's killing proves terrorists are enemy of humanity and Islam
Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in a tweet: "The killing of renowned journalist Shujaat Bukhari Sahab & brave soldier Aurangzeb in the Holy month of Ramadan has once again proved that coward terrorists are the enemy of not only humanity but also the Islam."
12:15 (IST)
CPM's Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami calls Bukhari's killing a cowardly act
Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, CPM leader and MLA from Kulgam told at the funeral of the Rising Kashmir editor that it was a cowardly act aimed at muzzling the voice of press in the state.
“They have not killed a man but an idea, an idea about brining peace in Jammu and Kashmir. He was an institution who wanted to build brides between people of Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India, and even Pakistan. His death has created a void that will not be easily fulfilled. How can anyone get anything out of by killings him," he said.
12:14 (IST)
PDP leader Haseeb Drabu tweets over Shujaat Bukhari's killing
Former Jammu and Kashmir finance minister and senior PDP leader Haseeb Drabu on Thursday said that devastated and numbed by the news about the murder of senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of Rising Kashmir Syed Shujaat Bukhari.
Taking to Twitter, Drabu wrote: “Devastated and numbed by the news about Shujaat Bukari.This is beyond insanity.”
12:08 (IST)
Lashkar-e-Taiba condemns Shujaat Bukhari's killing, calls it a conspiracy
Lashkar-e-Taiba on Friday strongly condemned the killing of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari even as it blamed “Indian” agencies “enmity” towards every individual who is “loyal to the freedom movement.”
Abdullah Ghazanwi, militant organization’s spokesman in a statement issued quoting Mahmood Shah, Chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba, said: “Killing of Shujaat Bukhari is a conspiracy hatched to suppress the voice of indigenous freedom struggle. Indian agencies have enmity towards every individual who is loyal to the freedom movement. The world must pay attention to India’s vicious and ill-fated conspiracies.”
12:06 (IST)
Absentia funeral prayers for Shujaat Bukhari at Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers
Funeral prayers in absentia will be held for slain journalist Shujaat Bukhari at Jamia Masjid after Friday prayers. Bukhari, who was editor-in-chief of Rising Kashmir was shot to death along with two police guards by unknown gunmen at Press Enclave in Srinagar on Thursday evening.
12:04 (IST)
Funeral prayers held for Shujaat Bukhari
Several important individuals including top politicians, bureaucrats, officials of police and civil administration joined the funeral prayers of veteran journalist Syed Shujaat Bukhari at his ancestral village Kreeri.
11:57 (IST)
Rising Kashmir hits stands with Shujaat pic in black background
11:53 (IST)
Hundreds gather for last rites ceremony of Shujaat Bhukhari
Day after senior journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari was killed in Srinagar, the last rites were performed for him.
11:42 (IST)
Updates begin for 15 June, Friday
21:16 (IST)
Many of us are heartbroken to lose you (Shujaat Bukhari): Sagarika Ghose
20:51 (IST)
Centre, state committed for press freedom: Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
"This is a shameful act. Media is free in India. The state government and the central government are committed for the freedom of press in the country and the state," ANI quoted Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as saying.
20:50 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti meets family of Shujaat Bukhari
20:48 (IST)
Omar Abdullah shares his last DM exchange with Bukhari
20:45 (IST)
With a few hours to go for Eid, this is terrible: Mamata Banerjee
20:45 (IST)
Editors Guild of India unequivocally condemns assassination of Shujaat Bukhari
20:40 (IST)
Assassination of Shujaat Bukhari a brutal attack on press freedom: Rajyavardhan Rathore
20:39 (IST)
Shujaat Bukhari was a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice: Rahul Gandhi
20:38 (IST)
Shujaat Bukhari assassinated for being advocate for peace and reconciliation: Barkha Dutt
20:37 (IST)
Absolute shock for me: Hina Bhat, BJP leader
"Day before, I met him at a function. This is an absolute shock for me," Hina Bhat, BJP leader, told India Today TV.
20:35 (IST)
Mehbooba Mufti tears up, says Bukhari's demise is 'very shocking'
"This is very shocking. What else can I say? Only a few days back, he had come to meet me," said an emotional Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.
20:28 (IST)
Shujaat Bukhari was a rare voice of moderation in Kashmir: Barkha Dutt
20:26 (IST)
Bukhari was attacked by three bike-borne assailants from close range: Reports
20:22 (IST)
Killing of Shujaat Bukhari is an act of cowardice: Rajnath Singh
20:21 (IST)
One PSO of Shujaat Bukhari also shot dead: Reports
20:19 (IST)
Shekhar Gupta calls Shujaat Bukhari 'an incredibly brave editor'
20:17 (IST)
Shujaat Bukhari and I were colleagues at The Hindu: Siddharth Varadarajan
20:14 (IST)
Deeply shocked: Muzaffar Baig, senior PDP leader on the demise of Shujaat Bukhari | News18
20:13 (IST)
Shujaat Bukhari's last tweet from today:
20:09 (IST)
Violence cannot silence the pen: All India Congress Committee communication department secretary
20:03 (IST)
Omar Abdullah tweets on journalist's demise, says he is 'shocked beyond words'
20:01 (IST)
Scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid: Mehbooba Mufti
19:56 (IST)
Deeply shocked: Shehla Rashid
19:52 (IST)
Shocked to hear about attack on Bukhari: Ram Madhav
19:50 (IST)
'Rising Kashmir' editor Shujaat Bukhari dead: Reports
19:48 (IST)
Visuals of the spot where Bukhari was attacked