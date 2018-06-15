You are here:
Shujaat Bukhari assassinated: Veteran Kashmiri scribe tweeted about 'journalism with pride' hours before death

India FP Staff Jun 15, 2018 12:50:16 IST

At an event titled 'Tackling Insurgent Ideologies' held in New Delhi from 11 to 13 June this year, the topic of Kashmir militancy came up. One of the speakers, Anand Ranganathan, pointed to the stand taken by Shujaat Bukhari, editor of the Rising Kashmir newspaper, when the Charlie Hebdo attacks had taken place.

It was an extension of the argument Bukhari had taken in the past, when he said he'd be "proud to be intolerant" when it comes to the Prophet Muhammad.

Addressing the gathering in Delhi over how the press deals with insurgencies, Ranganathan brought this up. "It's a very violent insurgency brought about by a heady mix of religion and the defence of Pakistan. If you're an editor and want to send a reporter to cover it, it's essential for the editor to be careful as to what reporter he sends to this 'warzone'," Ranganathan said.

He highlighted the coverage in Rising Kashmir given to the stone pelting protests that were taking place in this context. "Ten days ago, when a CRPF jeep was being heavily attacked by stone-pelters, he took a snapshot of a stone pelter who had come under the jeep and he tweeted asking if this is the standard operating procedure," he recalled. This is the tweet he was referring to:

He then added, "When an editor of a publication covering this violent insurgency has taken this quasi-religious side, then you can be sure as to the coverage you will get." Bukhari responded later the same evening, saying: 

Less than 24 hours after Bukhari sent out the tweet, he was gunned down in Srinagar. Ranganathan, the man at the centre of the controversy, was slammed on Twitter for the stand he took two days earlier. He expressed his condolences at Bukhari's assassination and slammed his critics in a lengthy nine-part tweet:


