‘Shring bring sarvaling’: Mumbai Police refers to popular TV show Shararat to convey importance of masks

In the caption of the Instagram post, the Mumbai Police said, “Unnecessary 'Shararat' with covid guidelines will not be accepted!”

Mumbai Police has been earning a lot of accolades online for adding a touch of creativity and humour to public advisories.

The city police has made it a point to educate people with the latest trends and rules and at the same time keeping it entertaining. Thus, keeping in mind the ongoing COVID pandemic and different variants of the novel coronavirus , the Mumbai police recently came up with a new post where it reminding the public to continue wearing masks.

This time, the reference is taken from a popular show called Shararat in order to convey that wearing masks is important to keep oneself and others protected amid the pandemic.

The Mumbai Police shared a post related to the show and created a wave of nostalgia among social media users.

“Shring bring sarvaling, mask pehenke bhavishya, vartamaan badling,” says the image on the post. While the caption reads, “Unnecessary 'Shararat' with covid guidelines will not be accepted!”

The image features the three leading ladies of the show Shararat -- Shruti Seth who played Jia Malhotra, Farida Jalal who played her nani, and Poonam Narula who played the role of Jia’s mother Radha Malhotra.

Check out the post below:

For the unversed, the sitcom, which used to air on Star Plus, was a big hit. This is not the first time when the Mumbai Police has taken a reference from movies and TV shows to create awareness. One of their recent posts also has a scene from the film Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (ZNMD). The post features actor Hrithik Roshan sharing pandemic-related advice that has a twist to it.