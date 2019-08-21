Shri Ramayana Express: IRCTC to relaunch tour from 3 November; fares, schedule and booking details

Following a successful run in November 2018, the Indian Railways is all set to launch the Shri Ramayana Express Yatra on 3 November.

The Ramayana yatra will begin from Jaipur on 3 November and cover various pilgrimage sites associated with Lord Ram, such as Ayodhya, Nandigram, Varanasi, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram.

Itinerary and package costs

After departing from Jaipur, the train will have a few boarding stops after which it will proceed to Ayodhya and then to Sitamarhi. The return journey will commence from Madurai on 16 November and the train will reach Jaipur on 19 November.

The tour package of Rs 16,065 will cover the train journey, vegetarian meals (breakfast, lunch, and dinner), night accommodation in Dharmashala, transfers and sightseeing in non-air conditioned vehicles. It will also include services of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Tour Manager, tour escorts, security on trains, travel insurance as well as all applicable taxes.

Booking options

Booking of for the yatra can be done online on IRCTC website and also through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal and Regional Offices.

Sri Lanka tour

Apart from this, a trip to Sri Lanka will also be made available for those interested in visiting the neighbouring country. Forty people will be able to take a flight to Sri Lanka under this package. For the Sri Lanka tour, a separate fare of Rs 36,950 will be charged from the passengers. Passengers can take a flight from Chennai to Colombo to visit Sri Lanka. The tour package for 5 nights and 6 days in Sri Lanka will cost Rs 55,000 per person. The Sri Lanka journey will cover 4 destinations: Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Colombo, and Negombo.