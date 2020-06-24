You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Shramik Special train with 682 passengers leaves Pune for Jharkhand; 100th train to depart from city since 1 May

India Press Trust of India Jun 24, 2020 21:42:27 IST

Pune: The 100th 'Shramik special' train from Pune, carrying over 680 passengers, mostly migrant workers, students and their families, departed for Jharkhand on Wednesday, the district administration said.

District Collector Naval Kishore Ram said that there were 682 passengers on board the Pune-Hatia train, which was the 100th Shramik special train to depart from the city.

Shramik Special train with 682 passengers leaves Pune for Jharkhand; 100th train to depart from city since 1 May

Representational images. PTI

"Of these 682 passengers, 618 were from Jharkhand, 57 from Odisha and seven from West Bengal. The passengers include migrant workers, students and their families," he added.

So far 1.25 lakh passengers, mostly migrantworkers, have been ferried in Shramik special trains from Pune to different states, including Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan.

The district administration has also used state transport buses to ferry migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka till the borders of their states so far, he said.

Updated Date: Jun 24, 2020 21:42:27 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




Join Kareena Kapoor Khan In Saluting Some Amazing Unsung Corona Heroes | CNN News18



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

Caution fatigue during COVID-19: Here's why one may feel it and how they can get better of the stress with a few steps

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: Jun 24 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: Jun 24 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres