Shopian grenade attack: 16 including four policemen injured; Omar Abdullah calls it 'act of cowardice'

India FP Staff Jun 04, 2018 15:53:37 IST

Srinagar: At least 16 people, including four policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in a busy market area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, police said.

Representational image. Shahid Tantray

Militants hurled a grenade on security forces in Shopian town, resulting in injuries to at least 12 civilians and four cops, a police official said. He said the area has been cordoned off and searches started to nab the attackers.

Militants have carried out a series of grenade attacks on security forces and politicians since last week.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah has condemned the attack calling them an "act of cowardice".

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 04, 2018 15:53 PM

