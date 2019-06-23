Shopian encounter: Four militants killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Daramdora Keegam area

Four militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces in Daramdora Keegam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The police said they have recovered arms and ammunition from the militants and were in the process of ascertaining their identities and affiliations.

The gunfight broke out in the early hours of Sunday during a cordon and search operation that security forces had launched in Shopian after receiving information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

The official added that the militants in hiding had opened fire on the forces conducting the searches, forcing them to retaliate and triggering a gunbattle. The search operation was focused on the orchard area.

The exchange of fire is still underway between the two sides in Shopian.

More details are awaited.

With inputs from agencies

