India

‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar dies due to COVID-19; Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu share tributes

Bhumi Pednekar, who portrayed Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh, said “her legacy will live on”, adding that she’s lucky as she “got to know and be her”.

FP Trending April 30, 2021 18:32:35 IST
‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar dies due to COVID-19; Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu share tributes

Image via Twitter/@bhumipednekar

Chandro Tomar, who was popularly known as "Shooter Dadi", passed away on Friday, 30 April due to COVID-19 . She was 89 and had been admitted to a private hospital in Meerut where she breathed her last. After the news came out, her fans and various known celebrities took to social media to mourn her death.

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who played Tomar in the biopic Saand Ki Aankh remembered Shooter Dadi by sharing few pictures with her and wrote, “You will be missed so much forever”.

In another tweet, she said “her legacy will live on”, adding that she’s lucky as she “got to know and be her”.

Taapsee Pannu, who played Chandro’s sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar in the film, paid her tributes via Twitter. The actor shared that she will “live on forever in all the girls” she gave hope to.

Akshay Kumar too offered his “heartfelt condolences to the family”.

Ex-cricketer Virendra Sehwag, Hardeep Singh Puri (Indian Union Minister for Home and Urban Affairs), and Arjun Awardee shooter Joydeep Karmakar Oly were among the other known names who mourned Tomar's death on Twitter.

Chandro and Prakash Tomar are believed to be the oldest sharpshooters in the country. She hailed from Johri village of Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh. Her sharpshooter career began at the age of 65. Despite initial objections from her family, she continued participating in various shooting championships and won more than 25 such tournaments.

One of her niece Seema Tomar is also a sharpshooter and is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Rifle and Pistol World Cup in 2010.

Updated Date: April 30, 2021 18:39:08 IST

TAGS:

also read

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators amid COVID-19 second wave
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna donate 100 oxygen concentrators amid COVID-19 second wave

Twinkle Khanna announced the news on Instagram and requested others to contribute in whatever way they can.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sets up COVID-19 relief fundraiser with Indian NGO, requests donations
Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra Jonas sets up COVID-19 relief fundraiser with Indian NGO, requests donations

“India is my home and India is bleeding,” Priyanka Chopra said in a video on Instagram.

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar passes away at 81 due to COVID-19 complications
Entertainment

Veteran actor Kishore Nandlaskar passes away at 81 due to COVID-19 complications

Kishore Nandlaskar, a popular face in Marathi cinema, also worked in Hindi movies like Vaastav, Singham, and Khakee.