Bhumi Pednekar, who portrayed Chandro Tomar in Saand Ki Aankh, said “her legacy will live on”, adding that she’s lucky as she “got to know and be her”.

Chandro Tomar, who was popularly known as "Shooter Dadi", passed away on Friday, 30 April due to COVID-19 . She was 89 and had been admitted to a private hospital in Meerut where she breathed her last. After the news came out, her fans and various known celebrities took to social media to mourn her death.

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, who played Tomar in the biopic Saand Ki Aankh remembered Shooter Dadi by sharing few pictures with her and wrote, “You will be missed so much forever”.

In another tweet, she said “her legacy will live on”, adding that she’s lucky as she “got to know and be her”.

Devastated by the news of Chandro Dadi’s demise. Feels like a part of me is gone. She made her own rules & paved the path for many girl to find their dream. Her legacy will live on in them. Condolences to the family. Am lucky I got to know and be her 🙏#ChandroTomar #ShooterDadi — bhumi pednekar (@bhumipednekar) April 30, 2021

Taapsee Pannu, who played Chandro’s sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar in the film, paid her tributes via Twitter. The actor shared that she will “live on forever in all the girls” she gave hope to.

For the inspiration you will always be...

You will live on forever in all the girls you gave hope to live. My cutest rockstar May the ✌🏼 and peace be with you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4823i5jyeP — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 30, 2021

Akshay Kumar too offered his “heartfelt condolences to the family”.

Never met #ShooterDadi but could feel the warmth in her tweets whenever we interacted. Deeply saddened to learn of her passing, my heartfelt condolences to the family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2021

Ex-cricketer Virendra Sehwag, Hardeep Singh Puri (Indian Union Minister for Home and Urban Affairs), and Arjun Awardee shooter Joydeep Karmakar Oly were among the other known names who mourned Tomar's death on Twitter.

Dadi Chandro Tomar was the coolest Dadi and an inspiration for many. My condolences to her family and well wishers.

Om Shanti Dadi . pic.twitter.com/P5rA03gkJ1 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2021

An epitome of gender equality & champion of women’s rights Smt Chandro Tomar, known as ‘Shooter Dadi’ by her fans & admirers is no more. The courage with which she challenged patriarchy & took up shooting as a sport will inspire generations to come. Condolences to her family. pic.twitter.com/mhvOaGjAZI — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) April 30, 2021

Unconsolable loss! Our beloved “Shooter Dadi” is no more! Chandro Tomar, the epitome of courage and determination for many ( Sand Ki Ankh fame ) breathed her last fighting Corona. May her undying spirit inspire 1000 of girls to take up sports from the remotest parts! 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/64paAQaJGR — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) April 30, 2021

Chandro and Prakash Tomar are believed to be the oldest sharpshooters in the country. She hailed from Johri village of Baghpat district, Uttar Pradesh. Her sharpshooter career began at the age of 65. Despite initial objections from her family, she continued participating in various shooting championships and won more than 25 such tournaments.

One of her niece Seema Tomar is also a sharpshooter and is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Rifle and Pistol World Cup in 2010.