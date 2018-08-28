Shivraj Singh Chouhan promises Narmada water supply, rail network in Jhabua district, says Congress never did anything concrete

Jhabua: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the state government is committed to bring the Narmada river water and a rail network to the tribal-dominated Jhabua district.

The state government has sanctioned funds to develop infrastructure for the Narmada water supply to Jhabua and the Centre will provide assistance to lay a rail line in the district, he said. Several places in the region are not yet connected with the rail network.

Chouhan alleged that the previous Congress government in the state only made hollow promises on these issues, but never did anything concrete. "Our government has not only laid a strong road

network, but also ensured abundant power supply in villages of the state," he said addressing a rally on late Monday night during his on-going 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra', ahead of Assembly polls due later this year.

"We have already sanctioned Rs 2,280 crore for bringing the Narmada water through a pipeline to this tribal region and the union government will spend Rs 1,147 crore on laying rail network in the area," Chouhan said.

The chief minister also said that a 'Janjatiya Adhikar Sabha' (tribal rights body) will be set up in each tribal village of the state to amicably resolve disputes which are not of very serious nature. "Police will not intervene in such matters and the tribal people will have the right to sort out their problems and disputes through this body. Police will intervene only in serious matters," he said.

Chouhan had embarked on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra on 14 July to cover all 230 Assembly constituencies in the state. A senior BJP leader said the yatra was earlier scheduled to culminate on 25 September, on the occasion of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary, but the party has now decided to extend it further.