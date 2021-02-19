India

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah hail Maratha king's courage, patriotism

Maratha king Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire, was born in the year 1630 at Shivneri Fort near Pune

FP Trending February 19, 2021 13:42:21 IST
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah hail Maratha king's courage, patriotism

File photo of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. News18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Maratha king Shivaji on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Modi shared a video on Twitter which highlighted the influence of Shivaji on Indians, stating that the "Maratha king's courage will light the way for generations of Indians to come". In his tweet, Modi wrote that he is paying his respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the immortal son of Mother Bharati, on his birth anniversary.

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maratha king Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. He was born in the year 1630 at Shivneri Fort near Pune.

Among others who paid tributes to the warrior king were Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Naidu called Shivaji a "devout patriot, outstanding administrator, exceptional strategist and a benevolent ruler". Meanwhile, Amit Shah thanked him for introducing "the culture of public welfare services in the nation". Pawar remembered the ruler as one who "awakened the self-esteem in the minds of the people".

Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje and former cricketer Virendra Sehwag also paid tributes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

Updated Date: February 19, 2021 13:42:21 IST

TAGS:

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

also read

CAA will be implemented after COVID-19 vaccination drive ends, says Amit Shah in West Bengal rally
India

CAA will be implemented after COVID-19 vaccination drive ends, says Amit Shah in West Bengal rally

Addressing a rally in Thakurnagar, the bastion of the Matua community in Kolkata, Shah also said that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was 'misleading' people about CAA

Madhya Pradesh: At least 45 dead after bus falls into canal near Satna; magisterial probe ordered, says official
India

Madhya Pradesh: At least 45 dead after bus falls into canal near Satna; magisterial probe ordered, says official

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said he was informed that rescue operations have ended. However, an English newspaper reported that the operations are likely to resume again tomorrow morning

Saamana edit indicates disquiet in MVA over Nana Patole taking over as Maharashtra Congress chief
India

Saamana edit indicates disquiet in MVA over Nana Patole taking over as Maharashtra Congress chief

Although the Saamana editorial praised Patole as a "straight-forward and aggressive leader", it also preferred advise that "restraint" was key to smooth functioning of the three-party government