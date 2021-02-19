Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2021: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah hail Maratha king's courage, patriotism

Maratha king Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire, was born in the year 1630 at Shivneri Fort near Pune

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to Maratha king Shivaji on his birth anniversary on Friday.

Modi shared a video on Twitter which highlighted the influence of Shivaji on Indians, stating that the "Maratha king's courage will light the way for generations of Indians to come". In his tweet, Modi wrote that he is paying his respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the immortal son of Mother Bharati, on his birth anniversary.

मां भारती के अमर सपूत छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज को उनकी जयंती पर शत-शत नमन। उनके अदम्य साहस, अद्भुत शौर्य और असाधारण बुद्धिमत्ता की गाथा देशवासियों को युगों-युगों तक प्रेरित करती रहेगी। जय शिवाजी! pic.twitter.com/3vhVgBYp5R — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2021

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is celebrated annually to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maratha king Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire. He was born in the year 1630 at Shivneri Fort near Pune.

Among others who paid tributes to the warrior king were Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Home Minister Amit Shah and NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Naidu called Shivaji a "devout patriot, outstanding administrator, exceptional strategist and a benevolent ruler". Meanwhile, Amit Shah thanked him for introducing "the culture of public welfare services in the nation". Pawar remembered the ruler as one who "awakened the self-esteem in the minds of the people".

My humble tributes to the legendary Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his birth anniversary today. He was a devout patriot, outstanding administrator, exceptional strategist and a benevolent ruler. His heroic life continues to inspire every Indian. #Shivaji pic.twitter.com/CnXveJyAKf — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) February 19, 2021

राष्ट्रीयता के जीवंत प्रतीक छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज ने अपनी अद्वितीय बुद्धिमता, अद्भुत साहस व उत्कृष्ट प्रशासनिक कौशल से सुशासन की स्थापना की। अपनी दूरदर्शिता से उन्होंने एक मजबूत नौसेना बनाई व कई जन-कल्याणकारी नीतियों की भी शुरुआत की। ऐसे राष्ट्रगौरव को कोटि-कोटि वंदन। pic.twitter.com/6kf78TezQE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 19, 2021

Minister of State (Home) G Kishan Reddy, BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje and former cricketer Virendra Sehwag also paid tributes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.

On this day in 1630, Maa Bharati was blessed with one of her proudest sons, Chatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj. On his Janm Jayanti, remembering the patriotic values he has lived by, which will remain a cherished way of living for posterity. His life inspires the future! Jai Shivaji pic.twitter.com/5rZvlSByya — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) February 19, 2021

Tributes to the visionary administrator & one of the greatest kings of Bharat, Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his jayanti. He is a source of inspiration to every single nationalist, for having built his empire from scratches & for his vision of #HindaviSwarajya! Jai Bhavani! pic.twitter.com/ApVps9fiYL — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) February 19, 2021

“History tells us that powerful people come from powerful places. History was wrong! Powerful people make places powerful" Tributes to the great Chhatrapati #ShivajiMaharaj on his Jayanti.

Jai Maa Bhavani pic.twitter.com/frRS8hroEc — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 19, 2021