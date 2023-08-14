Two landslides in Shimla on Monday morning led to collapse of Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area and the Fagli area of Shimla city. Many people are feared trapped following the incident.

Furthermore, a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s in Solan has claimed the lives of seven people.

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.

Those dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.