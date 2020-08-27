Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav 'abruptly' resigns from Lok Sabha seat over political tussle in Parbhani

Jadhav was reportedly upset that the APMC market in Jintur city of the Parbani district didn't have a Shiv Sena-led administrative body

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Jadhav "abruptly" tendered his resignation on Wednesday, in a letter addressed to party chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, reports said.

The Lok Sabha MP from Parbhani reportedly claimed that the Shiv Sena "was being sidelined in his home constituency," News18 reported.

"I have been a worker of the Shiv Sena under Balasaheb (Thackeray)... if I cannot for people, what is the point in remaining an MP," reports quoted the letter as saying.

The report added that the party hasn't replied to the letter yet.

Jadhav also reportedly claimed "that party activists were being systematically sidelined" by members of the Shiv Sena's ally in the Maharashtra government, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the News18 report added.

Reportedly, Jadhav was upset over that the APMC market in Jintur, a city in Parbani district, didn't have a Shiv Sena-led administrative body.

In his letter, Jadhav also noted that members of the Agricultural Produce Market Committee's administration had been appointed from the NCP, despite there being no NCP or Congress leaders in the constituency, The Free Press Journal reported.

Before being elected to the Lok Sabha, he was a legislator in the Maharashtra Assembly from the Parbhani seat.