Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant shot dead in Mumbai by two motorcycle-borne assailants; investigation underway

India PTI Apr 23, 2018 07:26:48 IST

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant was shot dead on Sunday night allegedly by two motorbike-borne assailants in suburban Kandivali in Mumbai, police said.

File image of Shiv Sena leader Sachin Sawant. Twitter @aAccheDin

Udaykumar Rajeshirke, senior police inspector at the Kurar police station, said the incident happened around 8 pm when the 40-year-old leader was travelling in his car.

The two unidentified assailants stopped his vehicle and fired four rounds at Sawant, an up-shakha pramukh (deputy branch head of Shiv Sena), in Gokul Nagar area, a police official said.

Sawant was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said

Rajeshirke said the police were in the process of filing a case and investigations are underway. Senior police officers refused to divulge details.

The Kurar Police are investigating the matter.


Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 07:26 AM

