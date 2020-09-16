Shiv Sena backs Jaya Bachchan for condemning claims of rampant drug use in Indian film industry
On Tuesday in Parliament, Jaya Bachchan criticised those tarnishing the image of the film industry through allegations of rampant drug addiction.
The Shiv Sena on Wednesday came out in support of Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan for slamming those who claimed there was a problem of drug use in the film industry.
"Those who make such claims are hypocrites and their statements smack of double standards," the Shiv Sena said in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana.
Bachchan on Tuesday criticised those tarnishing the image of the film industry. Her remarks came a day after BJP's Lok Sabha MP and Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan said there was a problem of drug addiction in the film industry.
Supporting Bachchan's stand, the article said, "A doping test should be conducted on those who claim that all artists and technicians in the film industry are under the influence of drugs."
The Shiv Sena said the foundation of the Indian film industry was laid by Dadasaheb Phalke, a Maharashtrian. The industry made a start with silent movies like Raja Harishchandra and reached the present pinnacle of success due to the hard work of lakhs of people.
It also said actors like Sunil Dutt and his colleagues would tour the borders to entertain soldiers, Manoj Kumar always produced patriotic films while Raj Kapoor's films catered to social issues.
"Several artistes raised their voice against the Emergency for which they had to pay a heavy price," it said.
