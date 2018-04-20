Shimla fire: Jairam Thakur says Himachal Pradesh govt will give Rs 2.5 lakh to families for re-construction of houses

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur said the government would provide financial assistance for rehabilitation of fire-affected families.

He visited Kashaini village in Rohru sub division of Shimla district on Thursday to meet the affected families whose houses were destroyed in a fire which broke out on Tuesday night.

Thakur said Rs 2.5 lakh would be provided to each family for re-construction of houses and adequate funds would be made available for construction of road to Kashaini village.

He said the victims would be provided timber through TD(timber distribution), and if possible the forest corporation would provide more timber on subsidised rates.

The chief minister directed the irrigation and public health department to take effective and urgent steps for augmentation of drinking water supply scheme to the village.

He said the district administration had provided Rs 10,000 each to the victims as immediate relief besides making provision of community kitchen.

Thakur said financial assistance would also be given for the marriage of a girl of victim family whose marriage was already fixed and scheduled in near future.

He urged the social organisations to come forward for the help of these families.