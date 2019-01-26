Shimla, Dalhousie, Chail in Himachal Pradesh see continuous snowfall; hilly areas reeling under sub-zero temperatures

Shimla: Several tourist places in Himachal Pradesh continued to get snowfall on Saturday, further dipping the temperature in the areas, the meteorological department said.

Dalhousie (10 centimetres), Kufri (8 centimetres), Chail (8 centimetres) and Shimla (5.6 centimetres) received snowfall from 5.30 pm on Friday to 8.30 am on Saturday, Shimla meteorological centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Tribal areas Kalpa and Keylong also received snowfall of 12.4 centimetres and 8 centimetres respectively during the period, he added. Besides, several areas of the state witnessed rainfall between 1.6 milimetres and 7 milimetres, he added.

Cold wave conditions have further intensified in the state with most hilly areas reeling under sub-zero temperatures.

The minimum temperature in Manali was minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, and it was minus 6 degrees Celsius in Chail, minus 5.1 degrees Celsius in Kufri, minus 2.6 degrees Celsius in Dalhousie, minus 1.3 degrees Celsius in Shimla and minus 1.2 degrees Celsius in Solan.

However tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place at a low of minus 16 degrees Celsius, he said adding that the minimum temperature in another tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was minus 7.3 degrees Celsius.

