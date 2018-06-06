You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Shillong unrest: Curfew lifted briefly today, more relaxation on Thursday as city limps back to normalcy

India IANS Jun 06, 2018 21:26:43 IST

Shillong: With no untoward events reported during the curfew relaxation in violence-hit areas of the state capital on Wednesday, authorities decided on a slightly longer relaxation on Thursday.

Internet on mobile telephones however remained suspended.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Curfew was relaxed on Wednesday from 7 am to 12 noon after the security situation showed some improvement.

"We have decided to further relax the curfew in 13 tension-hit areas under Lumdiengjri Police Station and Cantonment Beat House on Thursday from 7 am to 2 pm since the situation is improving and there have been no reports of any untoward incident," Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district PS Dkhar told IANS.

The 13 areas are located near Iewduh, one of the busiest markets in the northeastern region.

On the other hand, the timing of the night curfew in Shillong Agglomeration remained unchanged from 6 pm to 5 am.

"Though the situation in the area is slowly limping back to normalcy, we are keeping a close watch on the situation and the Army is still on standby," Dkhar said.

Curfew was imposed in some areas on 1 June following violence involving members of the Punjabi and indigenous Khasi communities. The clash erupted after a bus conductor was allegedly assaulted by a group of people residing at Sweepers Lane area on 31 May.

Sweepers Lane, known to the local people as Them Metor, is located in the commercial area of Shillong near Iewduh and is inhabited by Sikhs.

But for more than two decades, several indigenous Khasi civil society groups have demanded to re-locate Sikh inhabitants, living there since British times, as most of them are "illegal settlers".


Updated Date: Jun 06, 2018 21:26 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores