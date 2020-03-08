SheInspiresUs: Narendra Modi 'signs off' from social media, hands over accounts to seven women achievers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stated that seven women achievers will share their life's journey and interact with his followers through his social media accounts on the occasion of the International Women's Day.

Extending his greetings to women on the International Women's Day (IWD), Modi said that he is signing off from his social media accounts as seven women achievers will share their life journeys under #SheInspiresUs campaign.

Greetings on International Women’s Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti.

As I’d said a few days ago, I’m signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2020

"Greetings on International Women's Day! We salute the spirit and accomplishments of our Nari Shakti. As I'd said a few days ago, I'm signing off. Through the day, seven women achievers will share their life journeys and perhaps interact with you through my social media accounts," the prime minister tweeted.

He further said India has outstanding women achievers in all parts of the nation.

Speaking about the women achievers who will share their life journeys through the prime minister's social media accounts, Modi said: "These women have done great work in a wide range of sectors. Their struggles and aspirations motivate millions. Let us keep celebrating the achievements of such women and learning from them. #SheInspiresUs."

Modi is scheduled to interact with Nari Shakti Awardees on International Women's Day at his residence later in the day. President Ram Nath Kovind will give away the "Nari Shakti Puraskar" on Sunday at a function in Rashtrapati Bhawan.

On 3 March, the prime minister had said that he will give away his social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us.

"This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs," Modi wrote on Twitter.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.