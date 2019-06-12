Delhi plagued by power and water woes; Sheila Dikshit meets Delhi CM to discuss supply-related issues

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Sheila Dikshit, Delhi Congress Chief met Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister over the power and water woes being faced by the residents of Delhi. A Delhi Congress delegation, led by the former Delhi Chief Minister, met Kejriwal at his Flagstaff Road residence in Delhi.

"Dikshit raised the power and water crisis faced by people during the meeting with the Chief Minister and demanded the withdrawal of fixed charge hike in electricity bills," Haroon Yusuf, Delhi Congress working President said after the meeting. The Chief Minister assured that the fixed charges will be brought to the previous lower rates, he said.

Saurabh Bhardwaj, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Spokesperson said the complaints of the Congress leaders were replied to with facts during the meeting following which they did not have anything to say.

