Sheena Bora murder: Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer claims Mikhail conspired to 'cause disappearance' of his sister

Mumbai: In the over six-year-old Sheena Bora murder case, her mother and key accused Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer on Thursday alleged her son Mikhail Bora was hatching a conspiracy to "cause disappearance" of his sister to get her share of ancestral property.

Indrani is facing trial for allegedly killing Sheena Bora (24) on 24 April, 2012.

During Mikhail's cross examination before special CBI judge JC Jagdale, defence lawyer Sudip Pasbola alleged that between January and April 2012, Mikhail spoke to Shyamvar Rai, former driver of Indrani, on phone more than 207 times.

From 16 to 18 April of that year, they spoke for 34 times, the lawyer alleged.

The advocate also suggested that Mikhail and Rai had entered into a conspiracy to "cause disappearance" of Sheena, as Mikhail wanted her share in ancestral property.

Mikhail, however, denied having entered into any conspiracy even if he might have talked to Rai.

The defence lawyer also confronted Mikhail with a video of a TV interview he had given in August 2015, after Sheena's killing came to light and Indrani was arrested.

Mikhail had apparently said in the interview that the property in Guwahati (of Indrani's estranged parents) was not big and it could not have been the motive for a killing.

Earlier, Mikhail had told the trial court that his grandparents had made a new will in 2012 which bequeathed 90 percent of the property to him and only ten percent to Sheena, as they did not approve of Sheena's relationship with Rahul Mukerjea.

Rahul Mukerjea is the son of Indrani's husband Peter Mukerjea from his earlier marriage.

As per the CBI, Indrani and Peter disapproved of Sheena's relationship with Rahul and it could have been one of the reasons for her murder.

Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna and Rai were arrested in the case after the killing came to light in 2015. Rai was later made a prosecution witness.

Peter Mukerjea, a media baron, was later arrested for allegedly being party to the conspiracy.