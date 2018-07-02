Sheena Bora murder case: Maharashtra IPS officer Deven Bharti records statement before special court

Mumbai: Senior IPS officer Deven Bharti on Monday recorded his testimony before a special court in connection with the Sheena Bora murder case in which former media baron Peter Mukerjea and Indrani are the prime accused. Bharti, currently Mumbai's Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), was part of the probe into the case before it was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Bharti, who deposed on Monday before judge JC Jagdale, told the CBI court that Peter and Indrani had met him in 2012 and provided him a mobile number of one of their relatives in order to trace its location. The IPS official told court that a few days later, Peter and Indrani informed him that the relative had been found. Bharti stated that he, along with the then Mumbai Police

Commissioner Rakesh Maria and others senior officers, had in 2015 visited the Khar police station where the Sheena Bora murder case was registered.

During the course of the investigation, Bharti said that he realised that the number given by Indrani and Peter in 2012, to trace its location, appeared to be that of Sheena Bora. He further informed court that he had shared this thought with inspector Nitin Alakhnure who was the official who was asked to trace the number when Indrani and Peter had made the request. Bharti also told court that, between 2002 and 2007, he was posted in the Foreigner's Regional Registration Office and knew Peter and Indrani since then as they used to come to his office for extension of their visa or PIO (Person of Indian Origin) card.

Bharti, who was the sixth witness to be examined by the court, is likely to be cross-examined by the defence on Tuesday. The CBI court had earlier examined investigating officer Dinesh Kadam, Indrani's driver Shayamwar Rai, her personal assistant Kajal Sharma, the Mukerjeas domestic help Pradeep Waghmare as well as police inspector Nitin Alakhnure. Sheena (24), the daughter of prime accused Indrani Mukerjea from an earlier relationship, was allegedly killed in April 2012.

The crime came to light in August 2015 after Indrani's driver Shyamvar Rai, who was arrested in another case, revealed it. Police arrested Indrani, her former husband Sanjeev Khanna, Rai and Peter Mukerjea in connection with the case. The CBI, which took over the case from Mumbai Police, has claimed that a financial dispute was the reason behind the killing.