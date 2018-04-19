Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea forced me to forge her daughter's signature, ex-secretary tells CBI court

Mumbai: A former personal secretary of Indrani Mukerjea told a CBI court in Mumbai on Wednesday that she was forced by her 43-year-old boss to forge daughter Sheena Bora's signature in a resignation letter to Reliance's Mumbai Metro.

Kajal Sharma said she was also forced to forge Sheena's signature, after she was killed, on a letter seeking cancellation of her leave and licence agreement.

Indrani, her husband Peter Mukerjea, former husband Sanjeev Khanna are the accused in sensational case of murder of Sheena.

"On May 3, 2012 (few days after Sheena was killed), Indrani called me and asked me to check my personal e-mail. On checking my account, I found three e-mails. Two out of them were Sheena's resignation letters while another was her scanned signature.

"Thereafter, Indrani instructed me to practice Sheena's signature and copy the same on the letter. Indrani had also told me that she would verify the signature and approve whether I have copied it perfectly," Kajal told special judge JC Jagdale.

Kajal said she had initially refused to follow Indrani's orders, but gave in later, as she "didn't have any other option but to follow the instruction of my boss. I was under compulsion and had no other option".

She further told the court that after approving the signature, Indrani instructed her to take a printout of it and keep it in a white envelope, and courier it to Sheena's office (Reliance Metro).

"I was told to find a courier company at a crowded place in suburban Andheri, where there were no CCTV camera," Kajal said.

She said a few months later, Indrani had made her forge Sheena's signature on a letter seeking cancellation of her leave and licence agreement, which was sent to her landlord in July 2012, three months after she was killed.

Kajal was employed with Indrani's INX company from 2002 to 2007 and then worked as her personal secretary from 2011.

Till now, the court has completed the recording of evidence of accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai and Mumbai Police Sub-Inspector Ganesh Dalvi, who had registered the FIR in the case in August 2015, before the case was taken over by the CBI.

According to the police, Sheena was abducted and killed on 24 April, 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute, and her body disposed of in a forest in adjoining Raigad district. Sheena was 24 years old at the time of her death.

Indrani's driver Shyamvar Rai, arrested for the crime initially, later turned an approver in the case.

The CBI in its charge sheet had detailed how Indrani instructed Sharma to allegedly forge Sheena's signature on the letter.