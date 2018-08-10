Sheena Bora murder case: CBI opposes Indrani Mukerjea's bail plea, says she doesn't deserve leniency on health grounds

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday opposed the bail plea of Indrani Mukerjea, former CEO of INX Media, CNN-News18 reported. Mukerjea had filed a plea seeking bail on health grounds.

In her bail application, she has also claimed that there is a 'threat to her life,' as per a report in The Indian Express. She has also referred to two instances when she was hospitalised after a drug overdose.

Mukerjea has also pointed out that she is a witness in the alleged murder of Byculla jail inmate Manjula Shetye, who died in 23 June.

In court, the CBI is reported to have stated that Mukerjea does not deserve leniency on the grounds of health, and claims that it is possible that during her meetings with several people during her court visits, somebody may have given her medications which affected her health. The agency has demanded that Mukerjea should not be allowed to meet anyone without the court's permission.

Mukerjea has been lodged in Mumbai's Byculla jail for killing her daughter, Sheena Bora, in April 2012, allegedly over a financial dispute.

Indrani and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna were arrested in August 2015 along with her former driver Shyamvar Rai, while Indrani's present husband Peter Mukerjea was nabbed in November the same year.

With inputs from ANI.