'She went out to watch cricket match, reached India from Pakistan,' claims Seema Haider's 'childhood friend'

A woman, who claims to be “childhood friend” of Seema Haider, a Muslim and married mother of four from Pakistan, has alleged in a viral video that Haider told her that she is going out to watch a cricket match, but later they got to know that she has fled to India.

According to a AajTak report, a video of the woman is going viral on social media. In an interview with YouTuber Syed Basit Ali, she claimed that she knew Haider since a long time and that she is not the right person for Ghulam Haider (Seema’s estranged husband).

“She is doing drama. Today, she has become Hindu. Maybe tomorrow she will be a Christian,” the woman said.

Haider, 27, lived in Pakistan’s Sindh province in Khairpur district. She connected with 22-year-old Sachin Meena, a Hindu and shopkeeping assistant, during the COVID-19 lockdown playing the online game PUBG.

“We became friends and our friendship turned to love and our chats became longer – every morning and night – before we finally decided to meet,” said Seema, speaking to AFP.

They spent few days at a hotel before returning to Pakistan and India. Haider, a married mother of four, then left Pakistan and her husband.

As per News18, Haider entered India illegally on 13 May.

(With inputs from agencies)