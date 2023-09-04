'She cut both her thumbs': Bengaluru businessman sues wife, in-laws for invoking 'black magic' to harm him
A 38-year-old businessman has claimed that his wife and her parents practised dark sorcery in his home to cause harm to him and his family.
The Cubbon Park police in Karnataka have initiated legal proceedings under the Karnataka Prevention and Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices and Black Magic Act, 2017, in response to this accusation and are presently conducting an investigation.
The complainant reportedly resides in an apartment situated on Rest House Road, just off Church Street. He narrated that he married Dr. Kalpana, aged 35, on June 1, 2022.
However, on February 22, 2023, upon his return from a business trip, he was startled to discover that his wife had severed both of her thumbs and was using the blood that flowed from them to anoint ash, camphor, and coconut scattered in the bathroom. Additionally, he found lemon slices strewn in various locations and evidence of a ritual conducted in the bathroom and several corners of the house.
Growing suspicious, he enlisted the services of a private detective agency to delve into the matter. The agency’s investigation revealed that his wife and her parents had consulted with an astrologer from Attiguppe and a priest who conducted rituals in a cemetery.
Furthermore, on June 22, his wife visited her parental home and upon her return, allegedly began adding various substances like oils, ash, and even saliva into the meals prepared by their cook at their matrimonial residence.
These same meals were being served to the husband and his family members. Fearing for their safety, he and his family decided to send the wife back to her parents’ home. Under various pretexts, the husband’s mother successfully arranged for her departure on July 5.
The complainant also claimed that his father had been bedridden for a few days, and their pet dog had passed away several months ago. He suspects that these unsettling occurrences at home are a result of the black magic rituals being performed.
A senior police official confirmed that the complaint was lodged on Saturday evening, and they plan to commence an investigation at the earliest opportunity.
