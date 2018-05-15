You are here:
Shashi Tharoor takes time off Twitter to avoid 'epicaricacy' after being charged with abetting Sunanda Pushkar's suicide

India PTI May 15, 2018 08:26:29 IST

New Delhi: On a day the Delhi Police charged Shashi Tharoor with abetting his wife Sunanda Pushkar's suicide, the senior Congress leader said that he would stay off Twitter "for a while".

"Staying off @Twitter for a while — one encounters too much epicaricacy!" he said in a tweet.

File image of senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. PTI

Tharoor, in his tweet, also explained the meaning of the word 'epicaricacy': Rejoicing at or deriving pleasure from the misfortunes of others.

Earlier, Tharoor (62) dismissed as "preposterous" the nearly 3,000-page chargesheet filed before a city court and asserted he intends to contest it "vigorously", while the Congress stood by the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram and a former international civil servant, alleging it is a "conspiracy" by the Narendra Modi government to defame him.

In a blow to Tharoor, the suave Congress leader is the only person to be arrayed as an accused in the case, where police have concluded that it was a case of suicide and not murder. An FIR was registered by Delhi Police on 1 January, 2015 against unknown persons under IPC section 302 (murder).

The police have also alleged that Tharoor had subjected his wife to cruelty.

Pushkar's death was viewed as sensational as it came shortly after a bitter spat between the couple on Twitter, over his alleged affair with Pakistani journalist Mehr Tarar. Pushkar (51) was found dead in a suite in Hotel Leela, a luxury hotel in Chankayapuri, on the night of 17 January, 2014.


Updated Date: May 15, 2018 08:26 AM

