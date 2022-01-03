Shashi Tharoor shares video encouraging use of eco-friendly containers, wins plaudits on social media
The 43-second video clip shows a man displaying different products made from rice bran. He also shows various types of food containers, glasses, and cups that can be used as an eco-friendly alternative for plastic containers
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor recently shared a video about promoting biodegradable and eco-friendly products. The clip, which features food containers made from rice bran, has gone viral on social media. Tharoor also urged the government to increase the manufacturing of such products.
The video was first shared by Tamil Nadu Additional Chief Secretary, Environment Climate Change and Forests, Supriya Sahu.
In her caption, Sahu wrote that these rice bran containers were affordable, eco-friendly and easily disposable. She also urged restaurants and hotel owners in Tamil Nadu to switch to sustainable alternatives for packaging and stop using stop plastic products for the same.
Tharoor retweeted Supriya Sahu’s post, adding that, “This applies across the country & not just TN. Various such innovations are in the works that would replace plastics with recyclable, bio-degradable materials." He also stated that the Centre needs to give incentives to scale production of such goods for daily use.
Since being shared, the video clip has accumulated over 2.6 lakh views and counting. Tharoor’s post has also gathered tons of reactions by Twitter users.
Several users welcomed the idea of eco-friendly rice bran containers, adding that it would help curb increasing levels of plastic pollution in the country.
Many people hailed the idea calling it "a good innovation”.
Some users asked if such eco-friendly containers were easily affordable.
Others claimed that the high costs of such products made them hesitate to buy them.
Many praised the initiative, calling it the need of the hour.
What are your thoughts about eco-friendly containers?
