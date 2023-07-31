An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappali to Sharjah with 154 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons, airport sources said.

Kerala | Trichy-Sharjah Air India Express flight 613 with 154 passengers onboard to make precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport due to technical reasons — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 am.

The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon, an Air India spokesperson said.

The airline also said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing.

The Air India spokesperson, however, later clarified that this was not an emergency landing.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to guests on board. Our team is making alternative arrangements for their travel,” added the spokesperson

Flight IX613, operating between Tiruchirappalli and Sharjah on 31st July, made a precautionary landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The decision was taken due to a technical snag post-takeoff. The airline clarifies that this was not an emergency landing. We regret… — ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023

With inputs from agencies