Sharjah-bound Air India Express flight makes emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram

An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappali to Sharjah with 154 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons, airport sources said

FP Staff Last Updated:July 31, 2023 13:49:22 IST
An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappali to Sharjah with 154 passengers on board made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Monday due to technical reasons, airport sources said.

The airport authority declared a full emergency at the International Airport after the flight departed from Tiruchirappali in Tamil Nadu at around 10:45 am.

The flight landed safely at Thiruvananthapuram at around noon, an Air India spokesperson said.

The airline also said there were 154 passengers on the flight and that it was a precautionary landing.

The Air India spokesperson, however, later clarified that this was not an emergency landing.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to guests on board. Our team is making alternative arrangements for their travel,” added the spokesperson

Published on: July 31, 2023 12:55:54 IST

