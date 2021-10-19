On this day, God Chandra is worshipped so that the moon’s rays may nourish a person’s body and soul

Shard Purnima, also known as Kojagari Puja and Bengal Lakshmi Puja, is observed on Amavasya Tithi during Diwali. This year Sharad Purnima falls today, 19 October. Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi, the puja is carried out on a full moon day in the month of Ashwin, according to the Hindu calendar.

The Purnima tithi will start from 07.03 pm today, 19 October, and continue till 08.26 pm on 20 October. The time for moonrise on 19 October is 05.20 pm. On 20 October, Kojagari Puja Nishta time will start from 11.41 pm and continue for a period of 51 minutes, till 12.31 am.

Sharad Purnima is believed to be the day when the moon comes out with all sixteen kala(s). According to Hindu mythology, a certain human quality is associated with a kala, and a perfect human being is made by a combination of 16 kala(s).

On this day, God Chandra is worshipped so that the moon’s rays may nourish a person’s body and soul. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Shiva are also worshipped in several parts of the country on this day.

Sharad Purnima or Kojagari Puja is observed by making a sweet pudding or rice-kheer, which is left in the moonlight for the entire night. The next morning, kheer is consumed as prasad by all the family members.

