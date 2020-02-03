You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Shahjahanpur sexual abuse case: Allahabad HC grants bail to Swami Chinmayanand; ex-Union minister was arrested in Sept 2019

India Press Trust of India Feb 03, 2020 16:16:05 IST

  • Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman studied, was arrested on 20 September

  • He was arrested under Section 376-C of the IPC, a charge short of rape

  • In a parallel case, the survivor was charged with trying to extort money from the BJP leader, whom she had accused of rape

Allahabad: The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted bail to former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually abusing a law student.

Shahjahanpur sexual abuse case: Allahabad HC grants bail to Swami Chinmayanand; ex-Union minister was arrested in Sept 2019

File image of Swami Chinmayanand. News18

Chinmayanand, whose trust runs the Shahjahanpur law college where the woman studied, was arrested on 20 September under Section 376-C of the IPC, a charge short of rape.

It is applied when someone in authority takes advantage of his official position and “induces or seduces” a woman to have sex with him.

In a parallel case, the survivor was charged with trying to extort money from the BJP leader, whom she had accused of rape.

The high court granted her bail in that case in December.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 03, 2020 16:16:05 IST

Also See


Advertisement

Advertisement




Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores