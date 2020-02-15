Shaheen Bagh protesters say ready to meet Amit Shah to discuss CAA; no such event planned, clarifies MHA

Taking up Home Minister Amit Shah on his offer to discuss issues related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), some protesters from Shaheen Bagh on Saturday said they are ready to meet Amit Shah.

The Ministry of Home Affairs clarified thaat no such event is scheduled for Sunday.

The protesters, mainly women, have been staging a sit-in against the CAA, NRC and National Population Register (NPR) for the past two months. They said that were ready to meet Shah to discuss their concerns about the amended law but said that the onus to call a meeting was on him.

The protest was "leaderless" and it was up to the home minister to decide who all he wanted to call for talks, protesters told PTI.

An announcement in this regard was also made by a speaker from the dais. "We are ready to meet the home minister. But he should make it clear how many people he wants to meet," Syed Ahmed Taseer, one of the organisers, said.

Mehrunnisa, who has been a regular at the protest, said the protesters would march to the home minister's residence on Sunday. "We would ask him to withdraw CAA-NRC-NPR," she said, adding that the protest would continue till their demand was met.

As per ANI, the MHA released a statement which said that no meeting has been scheduled between the protesters and the home minister for Sunday.

The development comes days after Shah, at a Times Now programme, said anyone who wants to discuss issues related to CAA with him can seek time from his office. "(We) will give time within three days," he added.

With inputs from agencies

