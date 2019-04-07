Shah Mahmood Qureshi's claim about India planning attack on Pakistan 'preposterous', says External Affairs Ministry

New Delhi: India on Sunday rejected as "irresponsible and preposterous" Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi's comments that India was planning to attack Pakistan again between 16 and 20 April.

In a strongly-worded statement, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the comments by the Pakistani foreign minister are aimed at whipping up war hysteria in the region.

"India rejects the irresponsible and preposterous statement by the foreign minister of Pakistan with a clear objective of whipping up war hysteria in the region. This public gimmick appears to be a call to Pakistan-based terrorists to undertake a terror attack in India," Kumar said.

The MEA spokesperson's statement came hours after Qureshi said in a press conference in Multan that Pakistan has "reliable intelligence" that India is planning to attack Pakistan again between 16 and 20 April.

India struck the biggest terrorist training camp of terror group Jaish-e-Muhammed deep inside Pakistan on 26 February nearly two weeks after the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

On 27 February, Pakistan Air Force retaliated and downed a MiG-21 in an aerial combat and captured an IAF pilot, who was handed over to India on 1 March.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.