Shadow_V1P3R hacks Delhi BJP official website, replaces pages of site with names of beef dishes

India FP Staff May 31, 2019 13:44:12 IST

The website of the Delhi wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was hacked. Reports said that the hackers replaced pages of the website with recipes of beef dishes, along with the message: Hacked by 'Shadow_V1P3R'.

The navigation bar on the homepage was edited to replace the word BJP with the word Beef. The text, 'About BJP', was changed to About Beef; 'BJP History' was changed to 'Beef History'. The hacking, according to India Today, took place when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Council of Ministers were being sworn-in at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday evening.

Delhi BJP website hacked Image/delhi.bjp.org

The hackers replaced the word BJP with thew word BEEF.

Shadow_V1P3R has claimed responsibility for hacking the Delhi BJP page.

The Delhi unit of the BJP tweeted later in the day confirming that there was "some unusual activity on our website" and that they are fixing the situation.

