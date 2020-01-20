Shabana Azmi's driver booked for rash driving after veteran actress' car rams into truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

An FIR has been registered against actor Shabana Azmi's driver after their car met with an accident on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Saturday, police said. Azmi's driver has been identified as Kamlesh Kamath.

According to police, the complaint has been registered by Rajesh Pandurang Shinde, the truck driver, as his vehicle was hit from behind by the Azmi's car. The incident occurred near Khalapur, over 60 kilometres from Mumbai.

“We have booked driver Kamlesh Kamath under Indian Penal Code Sections 279 and 337 for rash and negligent driving and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. He is not yet arrested,” Raigad Superintendent of Police Paraskar said.

The car will be sent for an inspection to RTO (regional transport office) to ascertain if there was any fault in the vehicle or if the mishap took place after the driver lost control, he said.

Soon after the accident, the Azmi was immediately rushed to MGM hospital in Navi Mumbai and later shifted to multi-specialty Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai's suburban Andheri. According to doctors she has suffered a head injury and there was a slight damage to the backbone. Her husband Javed Akhtar, who was travelling with her, escaped with a minor injury.

“We will collect Azmi’s medical report from the MGM Hospital where she was initially taken. The driver’s medical examination was also conducted and he was not found under the influence of alcohol,” Paraskar said.

Dr Santosh Shetty, Executive Director and CEO of Ambani Hospital said that the actress is recuperating and no surgery was needed.

(With inputs from agencies)

