Seychelles president Danny Faure arrives in Ahmedabad on six-day visit to India; will visit IIM-A, Sabarmati Ashram today

India Press Trust of India Jun 23, 2018 09:58:06 IST

Ahmedabad: Seychelles president Danny Faure, who is on a six-day visit to India, arrived at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel airport on Friday evening.

The visit comes on the heels of his government's announcement earlier this month that a joint project with India to develop a naval base at Assumption Island would not move forward.

Faure will visit the Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad and the Sabarmati Ashram on Saturday, state government officials said.

Seychelles president Danny Faure arrives in Ahmedabad on Friday for a six-day visit to India. AP

Seychelles president Danny Faure arrives in Ahmedabad on Friday for a six-day visit to India. AP

He will visit IIM-A in the morning and hold a meeting with the director of the prestigious institute, Errol D'Souza, who is a long-time friend of his.

Faure would also visit the Gujarat Forensic Science University (GFSU) in Gandhinagar before leaving for Goa on Saturday afternoon.

At GFSU, apart from interacting with university officials, Faure would meet 18 police officers from the Seychelles who were undergoing training there.

Governor OP Kohli will host a lunch for him before he departs from Gujarat, officials said.

There had been growing political opposition in the Seychelles to a pact it signed with India in 2015 to develop a naval facility on Assumption Island which would have given India a strategic advantage in the Indian Ocean Region.

At a press conference on 4 June, Faure had said the Seychelles would develop military facilities on the island on its own, and the project with India "will not move forward".


Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 09:58 AM

