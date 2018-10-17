Sexual harassment at work: YouGov-Firstpost survey shows women in Tier 1 cities most likely to leave job after abuse

The issue of women's safety in the workplace has come to the fore following the outpouring of complaints against sexual harassment as part of the MeToo campaign. Women from across various professions have taken to social media to name and shame their abusers and it appears there's many more names yet to surface.

YouGov India, in consultation with Firstpost, recently conducted a pan-India survey of women — interviewing over 750 respondents — asking them a series of questions spanning the areas of sexual harassment in the work place, the pay gap and the work-life balance. The exercise was conducted between 26 September and 5 October and employed a 26-question-long survey that covered respondents across 100 Indian cities. Firstpost will serialise the findings as a 12-part series of infographics, starting with, given the prevailing climate, sexual harassment.

The second set of four infographics depicts how women of different age groups perceive sexual harassment and their own experiences. According to the findings of the city-wise survey, women living in Tier 1 cities are much more likely than their counterparts in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to quit the workplace in which they have been sexually harassed. This group of women are also much likelier to speak to their friends about sexual harassment they may have faced than women in cities from the other two tiers.

Additionally, while in Tier 1 and 2 cities a boss or supervisor was the most or second-most likely to sexually harass women, this phenomenon is not seen in Tier 3 cities where only 15 percent of respondents identified a boss or supervisor as the perpetrator of sexual harassment.