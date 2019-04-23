Sexual harassment allegation against CJI Ranjan Gogoi: Justices SA Bobde, NV Ramana, Indira Banerjee to conduct inquiry

New Delhi: Justice SA Bobde, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court, was Tuesday appointed to conduct an in-house inquiry into the allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

When contacted, Justice Bobde, who is next to the CJI in seniority, confirmed the development. He said being the number two judge, the Chief Justice of India has appointed him to look into the allegations of sexual harassment charges levelled against him by a former woman staff.

Justice Bobde told PTI that he has decided to form a panel by inducting two apex court judges - Justice NV Ramana and Justice Indira Banerjee. "I decided to have Justice Ramana in the panel as he is next to me in the seniority and Justice Banerjee as she is a woman judge," Justice Bobde said.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.