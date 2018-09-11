Sexist matrimonial ad seeks 'non-feminist' bride; woman's response gets rape threat from 'masculine warrior killer'

A 37-year-old Mysore-based industrialist recently posted a matrimonial advertisement in The Hindu newspaper, seeking a “non-smoker, non-feminist, good cook, never been married before” bride for himself. High on sexism, the controversial advertisement went viral and was heavily criticised because of the its content.

"A Mysore-based bachelor industrialist having own international export businesses, with rig and Atharva Vedic background of warrior caste (Kshatriya), presently earning eight-figure (salary), 37 years of age looking for an attractive bride with high aspiration and below 26 years of age strictly (sic)," the matrimonial ad in The Hindu read. "She should be a non-smoker, non-feminist, good cook, and never been married before or having any kid. Caste, creed, religion, and nationality no bar. No dowry required."

While many called out the problematic content on social media — with the "non-feminist" demand condemned the most — a student countered the misogynistic demands by sending the "bachelor industrialist" a sardonic email. He, however, got nasty and responded with vile threats of rape and sexual abuse.

He also threatened to mutilate her body and challenged her to send him her location and photographs, signing off as a "masculine warrior killer and rapist of all feminists".

Snippets of the ad and the two emails have been widely shared on social media and sparked massive outrage on the internet. Users also criticised The Hindu for running the ad and questioned how newspapers published such content without verification.

Even tinder requires either your Facebook login or phone number for profile creation. How has the @the_hindu published a matrimonial ad without any identity verification? Imagine, this man will someday have a wife. I shudder to think about her life with him. https://t.co/ssFnbP3nd7 — Neha Ramneek Kapoor (@PWNeha) September 11, 2018

Newspapers should ask the advertiser to submit their aadhar card. Really. — Pragya Narang (@PragyaNarang) September 10, 2018

This guy legit posted a matrimonial ad requesting a “non-feminist” - bcus god forbid your wife wants to have equal rights ‍♀️ #redflags pic.twitter.com/dZc3HpNZYE — The Indian Feminist (@_indianfeminist) September 11, 2018

Speaking to News18, the woman who wrote to the Mysuru man said she is contemplating approaching the cyber-crime cell. "I have filed two-three FIRs earlier, but my experience was not very nice. As it turns out, they (the police) often treat the victim like they are the culprit, not the actual culprit. But it's easy to get the drift," she was quoted as saying.

The woman took the help of a friend in Bengaluru to notify The Hindu about what had transpired since it published the repugnant ad. The publication responded by saying the head office was in touch with its legal team and would the women informed about any action it takes.