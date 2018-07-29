You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Seven-year-old minor raped, murdered in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district; Sachin Pilot accuses state govt of negligence

India FP Staff Jul 29, 2018 14:07:19 IST

A seven-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Friday. Her body was found 200 metres away from her house in a field Saturday evening. According to police, the girl went missing on Friday when she was playing outdoor.

Her parents approached the police Saturday morning and registered a complaint when she did not return home.

Police found her body 200 metres from her home later in the evening, NDTV reported. The post-mortem revealed that was raped.

Representational image. Facebook/ @PoliceRajasthan

Representational image. Facebook/ @PoliceRajasthan

ANI quoted Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Sharma as saying, "The post-mortem has been done. It has been established that she was raped and then strangled. We have called a forensic team, a cyber expert, and a dog squad from Kota. We are trying to solve the case as soon as possible and arrest the culprit".

"She had a roti at around 6 in the evening and stepped out to play. My elder daughter went back inside. Later, when she went out, she couldn't find her (the 7-year-old)," the girl's father said.

According to India Todayin five months this was the second incident reported from Jhalawar.

In February 2018, a six-year-girl, who had gone missing from outside her home, was found raped and murdered in an agricultural field.

Last week, a 65-year-old retired railways employee, allegedly molested a teenage girl in Jhalawar district.

Congress president Sachin Pilot accused the Vasundhara Raje government of being negligent.

"Cases of rape are on the rise due to negligence of the government. Criminals are getting a conducive environment in the state due to the poor law and order situation," he said in a statement.


Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018 14:07 PM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores