Seven-year-old minor raped, murdered in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district; Sachin Pilot accuses state govt of negligence

A seven-year-old girl was raped and strangled to death in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Friday. Her body was found 200 metres away from her house in a field Saturday evening. According to police, the girl went missing on Friday when she was playing outdoor.

Her parents approached the police Saturday morning and registered a complaint when she did not return home.

Police found her body 200 metres from her home later in the evening, NDTV reported. The post-mortem revealed that was raped.

ANI quoted Superintendent of Police (SP) Anand Sharma as saying, "The post-mortem has been done. It has been established that she was raped and then strangled. We have called a forensic team, a cyber expert, and a dog squad from Kota. We are trying to solve the case as soon as possible and arrest the culprit".

"She had a roti at around 6 in the evening and stepped out to play. My elder daughter went back inside. Later, when she went out, she couldn't find her (the 7-year-old)," the girl's father said.

According to India Today, in five months this was the second incident reported from Jhalawar.

In February 2018, a six-year-girl, who had gone missing from outside her home, was found raped and murdered in an agricultural field.

Last week, a 65-year-old retired railways employee, allegedly molested a teenage girl in Jhalawar district.

Congress president Sachin Pilot accused the Vasundhara Raje government of being negligent.

"Cases of rape are on the rise due to negligence of the government. Criminals are getting a conducive environment in the state due to the poor law and order situation," he said in a statement.