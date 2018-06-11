Seven students, 1 teacher killed after bus runs them over on Lucknow-Agra Expressway; two others critically injured

Seven students and a teacher were killed while two others were critically injured after being run over by a bus on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway early on Monday morning, the police said.

According to a police spokesperson, the accident took place in the Tirwa area of the Kannauj district at around 4.00 am. "The accident occurred when the bus carrying the students was filling diesel and they were standing next to it, and were run over by another bus that was passing by," he said.

The students were from Sant Kabirnagar district in Uttar Pradesh and were going to Haridwar.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs two lakh each for the kin of those killed in the accident and Rs 50,000 each for those injured, ANI reported.

There has been a spate of accidents on the expressway ever since it was inaugurated in late 2016. As per a report in The Times of India, against a projection of around 6,000 vehicles per day, the access controlled expressway received an average of 12,000 vehicles per day during the months of November and December in 2017.

Only two months ago, a school van had collided with a train on an unmanned railway track, killing 13 children and the driver in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district.

With inputs from PTI