Seven people, including four govt school teachers, killed in two Madhya Pradesh road accidents; four others injured

Shivpuri/Burhanpur: Seven people, including four teachers, were killed in two road accidents in Madhya Pradesh, police officials said on Monday.

Four people, all government teachers, were killed when the SUV (sports utility vehicle) they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck parked on the roadside on the Gwalior-Biaora Highway in Shivpuri district, an official said.

Four other occupants of the car were injured in the mishap that took place near Shripur village, about 55 kilometres from the district headquarters, at around 5.30 am, in-charge of the Badarwas Police Station in Shivpuri district Rajiv Tripathi said.

A group of eight teachers was travelling in the SUV and returning to Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh from a trip to Agra in adjoining Uttar Pradesh when the mishap took place, he said.

The deceased were identified as Bharat Singh (55), Vishnu Sen (47), Ramesh Chandra Rai (50) and Makhan Singh (42), all posted in government schools in Sehore district, Tripathi added. In the second accident, three people travelling on a motorcycle were killed when a truck hit their vehicle near Transport Nagar in Burhanpur town on Sunday night, Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Shrivastava said.

The deceased were identified as Mohammed Yakub (23), Ashfaq (19) and Sayyad Aamir (22), he added.