Seven of family found dead inside their house in Ranchi; police suspects case of mass suicide due to financial stress

Seven members of a family allegedly committed suicide on Sunday night in Ranchi's Kanke area. The family of Deepak Kumar Jha — from Bihar's Bhagalpur — was living in a rented house in Ranchi when his family allegedly committed mass suicide. He was living with his parents, wife, two children and younger brother and was said to be working as a salesman in a private firm. All the family members were found dead inside the house with Deepak and his brother's body hanging from the ceiling and the rest lying on a bed in a room.

The police have begun investigation into the case saying "prima facie it seems to be a case of mass suicide as the family was reportedly under financial stress due to a huge debt. “The police has started investigation into the case… Two bodies have been found hanging from the ceiling while others were lying on bed. The forensic team has been summoned to gather the evidences and it is only after the post-mortem of the bodies that we would be able to ascertain the real cause of the deaths,” said Anish Kumar Gupta, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ranchi, according to a report in The Hindu.

According to locals, Jha was under heavy debt and wanted to set up his own business. While his father was retired from his job and his younger brother was unemployed, the report says.

The bodies were discovered when the school van of Jha's daughter came to pick her up on Monday morning but got no response. Another girl then went to check on her and saw the bodies in the house, NDTV reported. Those found dead have been identified as Deepak Jha (40), his wife Soni (37), Deepak’s younger brother Rupesh Jha (39), Deepak’s father Shashi Kumar Jha, a retired railway employee (65), Deepak’s mother Gayatri Devi (60), and Deepak’s daughter, Drishti (6) and one-year-old son Jagu.

The police has also claimed to have recovered two long suicide notes from the spot. According to police, the children were strangled, while the bodies of other members had injuries on their necks caused by sharp-edged weapons.

Ranchi SSP Anish Gupta said, “As per the suicide notes, the family had incurred debts to the tune of several lakhs of rupees. In the detailed note, which seems to have been written by Deepak, it has been claimed that his son was born on 9 June 2017, with some deformity in his head. To get him treated, the family had admitted the child to Rani Children Hospital in Ranchi, where they incurred expenses of over Rs 20 lakh.” According to a report by The Indian Express, the note then mentions that to meet the expense, the family had taken a loan by mortgaging the pension amount of Deepak’s father. “We are investigating the case further to ascertain and verify these things. Probe is on from all angles," the police said.

Earlier in July, a family of six had committed suicide in their apartment in Hazaribag district of Jharkhand. The police had suspected financial stress to be the reason behind the family's extreme step. Members of the extended family however, alleged that they were murdered and demanded a high-level probe in the case.

Whereas, on 30 June, 11 members of family were found hanging in their home in north Delhi's Burari under mysterious circumstances. A register was later recovered from the house which pointed at the possibility of the family being driven to take the step for some "spiritual practice".