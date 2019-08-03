Seven Naxals killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon; arms and ammunition seized

Security forces killed seven Naxals in an ongoing encounter in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon area on Saturday morning . The encounter broke out in Sitagota jungle under Bagnadi police station. The forces have also recovered arms and ammunition from the Naxals, India TV reported.

The police had arrested two Naxals from separate places in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday. A local police official was quoted as saying by PTI that one of them, Madkami Hadma (24), carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, was arrested from the Tongpal police station area by a joint team of security forces.The police official revealed that Hadma was an active military commander and was allegedly involved in attacks on security forces.

The woman Naxal, Tati Bheeme (30), was arrested by a squad of the CRPFs 74th battalion from Godelguda village under the Polampalli police station area, he said.

In a similar instance of encounter between security forces and Naxals on 27 July, seven Naxals were killed in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. A joint team of District Reserve Guard and Special Task Force of state police was out on anti-naxal operation when the gunbattle broke out, said deputy inspector general of police (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P. The police also managed to recover four rifles and other arms and ammunition.

On 14 June, two Naxals were killed by the security forces in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Kanker district, a police officer said. Two SLR rifles, a .303 rifle and a .315 rifle were also recovered, the officer added.