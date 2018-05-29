Seven killed, several injured as truck rams into Telangana state transport bus near Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Seven people were killed and 15 others injured when a speeding truck rammed into a bus in Telangana's Karimnagar district on Tuesday, police said

The truck, while trying to overtake another truck, hit the stationary bus of state-owned Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) coming from the opposite direction. The truck rammed into the rear side of the bus, crushing the passengers in their seats.

The ghastly accident took place near Chenjerla in Manakonduru block of Karimnagar district, 160 kilometre from Hyderabad.

The rear portion of the bus, which was proceeding from Warangal to Karimnagar, was badly mangled in the collision. Rescue workers had tough time in pulling out the bodies.

Heart rending scenes were witnessed on the site where human body parts, flesh and blood were strewn around.

The bus, which was carrying 40 people including a driver and a conductor, had stopped at the request of some passengers, when the truck crashed into it. Two persons on a motorbike and a cyclist behind the bus were also injured in the accident.

The dead include two women. The injured including the truck driver were shifted to nearby government hospital.

According to police, overspeeding and the lack of road divider led to the accident.

Finance Minister E Rajender rushed to the spot and was personally monitoring the relief operations.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the tragedy and directed the officials to provide the best possible treatment to the injured.

This is the second major road accident in Telangana in three days. On Sunday, 13 people were killed and 20 injured when a truck hit a TSRTC bus and then rammed into a Qualis and a container truck coming from opposite direction in Siddipet district.