Hardoi (UP): Seven persons were killed and as many seriously injured when a tractor carrying labourers was hit by a truck on the Kannauj-Hardoi road in Bilgarm area, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night killing seven on the spot while others were rushed to a hospital, they said.

All victims were labourers who were returning from Kannauj.

The truck driver managed to flee from the spot after the mishap.