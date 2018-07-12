Football world cup 2018

Seven girls rescued from traffickers in Assam; woman arrested for taking minors to Mumbai

India Press Trust of India Jul 12, 2018 22:08:42 IST

Guwahati: Seven girls were rescued from a running train in Assam when they were allegedly being taken to Mumbai, an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway said on Thursday.

A woman was arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in this connection.

Representational image. PTI

After getting specific information, RPF personnel of Rangiya division boarded the Down Guwahati-Lokmanya Tilak Terminal Express on July 10 and rescued the girls, NF Railway Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma said.

"The RPF rescued four girls from one coach. Three more girls were rescued from another coach along with one woman trafficker. They were being taken to Mumbai on the pretext of giving them employment at a fish factory," he added.

The seven girls were brought to Rangiya for further appropriate action.

The 40-year-old arrested woman, who hailed from Baska district of Assam, said during interrogation that she was taking the girls to Mumbai on a commission basis, Sharma said.

Earlier in May, four girls and two women were rescued by the RPF while they were being allegedly trafficked at the Rangiya railway station in Kamrup district.

Girls from Assam are generally taken to big cities on the pretext of providing them jobs and then forced into prostitution.


